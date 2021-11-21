Natalia Oreiro got accustomed to “Sputnik V”

https://ria.ru/20211121/oreyro-1760046248.html

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Uruguayan actress and singer Natalia Oreiro announced that she had taken the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. “Yes, of course, the first vaccine we received was Sputnik V … [Вакцинировалась] two doses of Sputnik. Very good, “- said Oreiro on the air of the NTV channel. She also noted that she is not going to be vaccinated with another drug in the future. It was previously reported that 44-year-old Oreiro, who lives in Buenos Aires, received a Russian passport, the corresponding ceremony took place at the Russian embassy. read the oath in Russian and Spanish.

