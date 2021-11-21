Natalia Oreiro was vaccinated with “Sputnik V” – Gazeta.Ru

Singer and actress Natalia Oreiro took the Sputnik V vaccine from the coronavirus. She told about this in an interview with the TV channel. NTV…

She recalled that Sputnik V was the first drug received by her home country of Uruguay.

The artist said that she had taken two doses of the Russian vaccine and was feeling well. Oreiro also clarified that in the future she would not use another drug for vaccination.

Formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin appropriated the Uruguayan singer and her 9-year-old son have Russian citizenship. Oreiro thanked the Russians for their citizenship, noting that she has more than twenty years of love with Russia, which now “will become even stronger.”

Singer issued Russian passport at the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires on November 10.

The actress expressed her desire to get a Russian passport in 2019, jokingly in the program “Evening Urgant”. She applied for citizenship in the summer of 2020.