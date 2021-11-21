new caste “The Expendables 4” announced

Not so long ago it became known that “The Expendables” will have a sequel. The lead actor, Sylvester Stallone, announced the creation of the fourth part on his Instagram account.

Shot from the movie “The Expendables”

And now the publication Deadline has become aware of the cast of the upcoming film. So, as expected, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will return to their roles. But the audience will also see the appearance of new stars. Among them are 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Megan Fox (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International).

Note that this time the “old guard” will recede into the shadows. The leading characters in the sequel are the images of Fox and Statham. And that’s not all the changes. So, the fourth part of “The Expendables” will be filmed not by Sylvester Stallone, as mentioned earlier, but by director Scott Waugh.

Scott Waugh (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Relativity Media)

Recall, “The Expendables” was created as a series of films that brought together the main stars of action movies of the 80s and 90s. The three previous parts of the picture grossed more than $ 800 million at the box office, with a total budget of 270 million.