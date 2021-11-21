new sedan from Great Wall caused a stir in Guangzhou

China’s Great Wall Motor has unveiled the first model of its new Salon brand at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

This is a five-meter four-wheel drive sedan called Mecha Dragon with an electric power plant of two electric motors with a total capacity of 550 hp. with. The traction battery capacity is 115 kW ∙ h, and the range on one charge is 802 km according to the NEDC cycle. The sedan accelerates to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds, Autohome notes.

The Mecha Dragon is built on an 800-volt electrical architecture and the DC charger is rated for a record 480 kW. Thanks to this, a charge of 400 km of travel can be replenished in just ten minutes. However, charging terminals of such capacity do not yet exist.

The Salon Mecha Dragon is the world’s first four-lidar vehicle to use Captain Cruise’s signature autopilot along with seven ultra-high-definition cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and a dozen ultrasonic sensors.

All incoming data is processed by a separate computer with a capacity of 400 trillion operations per second.

The sedan received a V2X communication system for exchanging data with other cars and road infrastructure.

The interior of the sedan is shown only in photographs; in the cabin you can see a horizontally elongated multimedia system screen and a flat floor.

Serial production of Mecha Dragon will begin in 2022, the company will release 101 vehicles to begin with. Acceptance of orders began on November 20 at 10:00, but by 13:38 the whole batch was sold out. The cost of the electric car was $ 76 thousand.