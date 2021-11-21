New Suzuki SX4 2022

At the beginning of this week, spy photos of the upcoming novelty appeared on the Web, thanks to which we have the opportunity to imagine what the SUV will look like.

The SX4 appeared in the range of the Japanese brand in 2006, when the first generation of the model was presented (by the way, its design was developed by the ItalDesign studio). Today, on the conveyor belt, the second generation of the crossover, which premiered in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, and in 2016 the car received a restyling. now the next in line is a new crossover, which has already been caught by photo spies without camouflage. Judging by the resulting photos, the SX4 will change significantly in appearance: a larger radiator grill with a horizontal chrome bar and angular headlights with LED filling will appear in front.

In profile, the future novelty has a lot in common with the current model, for example, door handles, side mirrors, doorways in the upper part. There are also noticeable differences, including angular wheel arches (instead of round on the current SX4), ascending stamping at the bottom of the doors, and a different shape of the windows behind the rear doors. As for the rear, here, as well as in the front, there will be dramatic changes. There will be lamps of a more strict form, visually united by a crossbar, a new trunk lid and a new bumper.

Render of the new Suzuki SX4

There is no reliable information about changes in the technical part yet. It is only known that in Europe the model, which bears the name of the SX4 S-Cross, will be presented with a hybrid installation. The current crossover is offered there with a 1.4 BoosterJet petrol 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with an electric motor, the drive can be front or full.

The premiere of the novelty will take place very soon – on November 25.

The current Suzuki SX4 1 / 3 The current Suzuki SX4 2 / 3 The current Suzuki SX4 3 / 3

Today in Russia the current SX4 is offered with two engine options. The base is 1.6 with 117 hp. (151 Nm), with front-wheel drive and “mechanics”, it is estimated at 1,749,000 rubles. The version with a 6-speed “automatic” will cost 100 thousand more, another 110 will need to be added for all-wheel drive. The second option is a 140-horsepower 1.4 turbo engine (220 Nm of torque), which is completed exclusively with an automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive modification will cost 2,129,000 rubles, with all-wheel drive – 100,000 more.

Meanwhile, earlier we found out whether it is worth buying the third generation Suzuki Jimny.