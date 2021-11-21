Nicole Kidman, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Kaley Cuoco and others at the SAG Awards – 2021

Nicole Kidman / Kaley Cuoco
The SAG Awards took place in the USA yesterday. Postponed twice, it was held in an unusual format – the broadcast of the ceremony lasted only an hour, there was no carpet, no presenter, no guests and nominees at the award. The show was pre-recorded and the winners knew the results several days in advance. They were all supposed to keep them a secret until yesterday’s broadcast.
Celebrities who were unable to walk the awards carpet this year watched the ceremony from their homes. Nevertheless, the online format did not prevent them from demonstrating their solemn and bright outfits. Nicole Kidman, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Kaley Cuoco and other stars shared pictures taken in their courtyards on social networks.
Nicole Kidman opted for a floral gown from Giorgio Armani, Kaley Cuoco opted for a bold, hot pink with a large flower from Prabal Gurung, and Kerry Washington drew inspiration from the 1920s with a beaded navy blue dress and headpiece from Etro.
What other fashionable images were shown yesterday by the stars, see our photo selection.
Nicole Kidman
Gillian Anderson
Kaley Cuoco
Kerry Washington
Helen Mirren
Amy Adams
Elle Fanning
Viola Davis
Jamie Chung
Lily Collins
Mindy Kaling
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma Corrin
Jared Leto
Glenn Close
Maria Bakalova
Zasha Mamet
