Nintendo hasn’t hired people with unfortunate birthdates in the past

A story has emerged online that was told by Perrin Kaplan, vice president of marketing and corporate affairs for Nintendo of America from 1992 to 2008 (now co-founder of marketing firm Zebra Partners). At Nintendo, when hiring, they looked at the date of birth – they did not take a person from an unsuccessful person. It was during the reign of President Hiroshi Yamauchi, whose decisions were not contested. Kaplan talked about the culture of Nintendo in the 1990s, including checking the date of birth and the meaning of feng shui philosophy.

“It was a different era … For example, I remember how in the 90s, before we were hired, they looked at all our birth dates. They looked at the birthday, and if it was considered unlucky, you were not hired, although we worked in America. In addition, it was a company with a very high level of feng shui – and still remains so. The new NCL building is built this way. At Nintendo of America, we were going to expand into buildings from another company called Eddie Bauer, and the buildings were at an angle. We went there with Mr. Satoru Iwata and Mr. Minoru Arakawa, and they looked around the buildings and even looked in the direction where the water was flowing under them, and then this building was deemed not worth attention. “

After Yamauchi retired, when hiring, they stopped looking at the date of birth of a new employee.