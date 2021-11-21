https://ria.ru/20211121/khanter-1760016517.html

NYT: Biden's Son Helps Chinese Company Close Deal

NYT: Biden’s son helped the Chinese company complete the deal – Russia news today

NYT: Biden’s Son Helps Chinese Company Close Deal

An investment firm linked to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, helped a Chinese company acquire one of the richest cobalt mines from an American company

WASHINGTON, November 21 – RIA Novosti. An investment firm linked to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, helped a Chinese company acquire one of the world’s richest cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from the US, the New York Times reported. whose official name is Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company. Hunter Biden and two other Americans joined Chinese partners in setting up the firm in 2013. Three Americans who served on the company’s board controlled 30% of BHR, while the remainder is owned or controlled by Chinese investors. of the largest cobalt producers in DR Congo. BHR contributed to this, but its role has so far received little attention, according to the newspaper, as Joe Biden’s administration warned this year that China could exploit its dominant position in the cobalt sector. in order to thwart the retooling of the American auto industry for the production of electric vehicles. It is noted that the White House responded negatively to the question of whether the US president was aware of his son’s connection to the deal.

