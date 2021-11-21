NYT learned about the connection between Biden’s son and the purchase of the mine by a company from the PRC – RBC

The company, whose board of directors included Hunter Biden, helped a Chinese firm buy a stake in one of the largest cobalt mines from a US company. As a result, the buyer consolidated 80% of the field

The investment company, with which the son of the US President Hunter Biden was associated, helped the Chinese company buy one of the largest cobalt mines in the world from the US company, according to The News York Times.

The deposit is located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The deal was closed in 2016. The buyer was China Molybdenum, it bought out a stake in the Tenke Fungurume field from the American Freeport-McMoRan for $ 2.65 billion.

China Molybdenum’s partner was Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company (BHR, registered in Shanghai). It, together with Chinese partners, was founded in 2013 by Hunter Biden and two other Americans. Three US citizens were on the board of directors and controlled 30% of BHR, the newspaper notes.

For the purchase of a mine in DR Congo, China Molybdenum contributed about $ 700 million, the remaining amount was attracted by BHR.