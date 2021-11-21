Palestinian opened fire in Jerusalem. Three injured, two killed

Old city

The shooter wounded three passers-by, one of the wounded later died in the hospital

The man, according to the official version of a Hamas fighter, opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem, killing one person and wounding at least three others.

The shooter, a 42-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, used an automatic weapon, according to the Israeli Interior Ministry. He was killed by return fire from the police. His accomplice is wanted.

One of the wounded died in the hospital, another was seriously injured. Two Israeli police officers were also injured.

The attack took place in the area of ​​Chain Street, located near the Temple Mount and separating the Muslim quarter from the Jewish one.

