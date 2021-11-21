Palestinian opened fire in Jerusalem. Three injured, two killed

Hour ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, The shooter wounded three passers-by, one of the wounded later died in the hospital

The man, according to the official version of a Hamas fighter, opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem, killing one person and wounding at least three others.

The shooter, a 42-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, used an automatic weapon, according to the Israeli Interior Ministry. He was killed by return fire from the police. His accomplice is wanted.

One of the wounded died in the hospital, another was seriously injured. Two Israeli police officers were also injured.

The attack took place in the area of ​​Chain Street, located near the Temple Mount and separating the Muslim quarter from the Jewish one.

Hamas has confirmed that the man was a member of its political wing. The Palestinian media called his name, Fadi Abu Shahaidam.

According to Israel’s Interior Minister Omer Bar-Lev, the shooter was dressed as a Hasidic Jew.

“He moved through the lanes and shot quite a lot. Fortunately, the alley was mostly empty, and, thank God, there were relatively few casualties,” he said.

The latest major clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the site of today’s attack, occurred in May between Palestinians and Israeli police. Knife attacks are common in the vicinity of the Temple Mount, but firearms are rare.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Will the violence continue?

From Sunday morning in the narrow streets of the Old Town, bursts of fire were heard.

One of the videos, filmed from the roof, shows the actions of the police: one group runs, the other in cover behind a stone wall.

Then on the record you can see the body of the shooter, lying at the door of the store. The evacuation begins from the area located next to the shrines of the most sensitive religions.

This is the most serious attack in many months – the Israeli prime minister announced the possibility of further attacks and announced an increased alert.

Hamas, in a statement, links the attack to the situation in East Jerusalem, where Palestinian families faced the threat of losing a roof over their heads.