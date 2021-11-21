Patriarch Kirill told about what God most often asks for

The 75th anniversary is celebrated by the 16th Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Because of the pandemic, the Holy Synod also postponed general church celebrations and, incidentally, the Bishops’ Council until May next year. However, a long interview with the Primate took place, where he, in particular, expressed for someone, perhaps, a paradoxical thought, which has already been quoted, it seems, everything that Russia is the leader of the free world, which does not depend on powerful influences from outside and develops by its own in its own way.

“I was quite a few years old, I fell seriously ill with lung replacement,” recalls Patriarch Kirill. – We lived in a communal apartment. And I remember that above my bed there was a portrait of Father John of Kronstadt. Mom took this portrait, gave it to me and said: pray, he will help you. In just a few days I felt good. I remember well how, wrapped in some kind of warm scarves, I went with my mother to Karpovka and near this wall, to which many Leningraders came at that time, we prayed, and in my own words I thanked Father John for the healing. Moreover, at that time in relative proximity to the place where the believers gathered at the wall, there was always a policeman. So, in front of this policeman, we prayed at the wall that separated us from the tomb of Father John of Kronstadt. I do not know how it happened, but after finishing the eighth grade of school, I realized that continuing to study in secondary school, like all other children, is an impermissible luxury. And I came to my parents and said that I was going, excuse me, to leave home, go to work and study, and finish school. But mom reacted with tears in her eyes, dad was completely bewildered. But I began to push this idea so hard enough. And then my pious parents went to the Pskov-Pechersky Monastery. There was such an amazing old man Anfinogen. And they came to this old man and said: here our boy wants to direct his life’s footsteps somewhere along such a path that causes fear in us, and they told him. The elder fell silent and said: as this boy said, do so. And closed the door. Mom was, of course, terribly saddened. Well, imagine, the boy is 15 years old, he wants to leave the house. And dad said: no, if the elder said so, so confidently and firmly, let’s do as he said. And they let me go, from the age of 15 I lived on my own.

– He is a split in Ukraine, actually passing through your heart. How are you holding on? You are responsible before God, including for these people.

– For me it is really a great sorrow. Even I could have used the stronger word “grief”. It is a grief to see the division of the Orthodox people, to see a terrible bitterness. And I think that the Ukrainian leadership cannot really be delighted with all this, but the flywheel of hatred, this division, this confrontation has been launched. In this regard, I would like to especially emphasize the role of His Beatitude Metropolitan Anufriy, who does not allow himself to be drawn into this confrontation. He, of course, is together with his Church, with his people, but no one can point a finger at him and say: this is the leader of another party, a church party, he is, so to speak, at the head of the struggle against those who disagree. My words concern the life and ministry of His Beatitude Metropolitan Anufriy and our entire Church. We do not participate in this fight in an amicable way. Our Church and our Orthodox people are not responsible for this nightmare. They are carried by those politicians who allow this confrontation within their people. A divided nation, a divided home is very dangerous.

– Calling a pandemic. I remember Easter 2020, when two terrible words from your lips: the temple is empty. What were you thinking when you served in such an environment for the first time in your life?

– This is one of the most difficult episodes in my life. When I left the Royal Doors and saw the huge space of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, an almost empty temple, it was a very difficult experience.

– Why did this happen to us? With us in this case, it is with the whole world, with the entire planet. Why did the Lord allow this?

– Maybe the Lord brought us to our senses a little with this. You are so omnipotent, you can do everything, you know everything, but you are given the experience of your weakness, your confusion, your inability to do something. I don’t think the Lord will test us for long. But go through a period of self-criticism towards ourselves. Maybe in the 21st century it is worth going through this experience in order to cheer up a little. And maybe even the word “cheer up” is not entirely correct. Or maybe in order to realize their mistakes and delusions, primarily in the sphere of evaluating ourselves. God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.

– I will ask you such a personal question, you will forgive me for it. Maybe sometimes in the evenings, when you finish your prayer, postpone the “Prayer Book”, if you pray for it, start praying in your own words, more often than not, what do you ask God for in your own words today?

– It’s hard to talk about it. Let me not talk about everything that I turn to the Lord, but I always pray for our people. I always pray for the president. I always pray for our country. But, ultimately, first of all, I pray for our Church that the Lord will protect us from schisms, from divisions, from everything that weakens the church organism. This prayer is present with me every day.