Paul Rudd convinced Steve Carell not to star in The Office

And nearly robbed us of one of the greatest characters in comedy sitcoms.

This is now the great mokumentary sitcom “The Office” is considered an absolutely cult series with a multimillion-dollar fan base. But in 2003, when the original UK Office ended and NBC acquired the rights to an American remake, the move seemed like a risky gamble.

Many doubted that it would be possible to harmoniously adapt English humor to the realities of the United States. The first episodes were received coldly. The management seriously thought about closing the series. But after the second season, the ratings quickly climbed, and The Office lived a long and happy life from 2005 to 2013.

Steve Carell’s unforgettable character, the eccentric Michael Scott, regional manager for paper company Dunder Mifflin, is largely responsible for this success. By the time work began on The Office, Carell had just announced himself a relatively high-profile role in Bruce the Almighty, and Paul Rudd, Steve’s friend, was not at all sure that the new series would be a great breakthrough for him.

“Do not do this. A mistake, a big mistake Rudd warned. – The American version will never be as cool as the British version. “

Carell was not familiar with the original “Office” either, so he had no idea what project he was going to participate in. He was not the only candidate for the role. The long list of potential Michael Scots numbered 35 artists, including Stanley Tucci, David Arquette, Owen Wilson, Jason Siegel and Steve Buscemi.

This role was also offered to Paul Giamatti with Philip Seymour Hoffman – both refused. Due to the employment of Carell on another show, the final choice temporarily fell on Bob Odenkerk, but his charm seemed to the producers too gloomy for such a cheerful character. Circumstances were extremely successful: another Karelian project was closed, and the actor, without listening to Rudd, nevertheless put on a Michael Scott costume. And he became the main star of the series, although he left it after the seventh season.