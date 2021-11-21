Peskov did not rule out provocations to justify accusations of the threat of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – Politics

MOSCOW, November 21. / TASS /. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov does not rule out attempts at provocations in order to justify the West’s statements about the allegedly existing threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This cannot be ruled out,” a Kremlin spokesman said on the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin. Thus, Peskov commented on the assumption that statements that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine make one think about the possibility of a provocation.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, “this hysteria is being whipped up artificially.” “Those who have brought their armed forces overseas accuse them of some unusual military activity on our territory. That is, the United States of America. Well, this is not entirely logical and not entirely decent,” he is sure.

Peskov added that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force will have the most serious consequences. “Ukraine is most likely seeking another attempt to start a military solution to its own problem. To create another disaster for itself and for everyone in Europe,” the Kremlin spokesman said. Thus, he responded to Zarubin, which Ukraine is seeking with statements about the consequences for Russia in the event of an invasion.

According to Peskov, Ukraine “is achieving this, most likely, under the cover of those very NATO exercises, NATO ships in the Black Sea, American and British soldiers in the region, of which there are more and more.” “This is what Ukraine is striving for. And this, of course, is a heartbreaking spectacle. Because it will entail the most serious consequences,” the Kremlin spokesman is convinced.

The situation around Ukraine

On November 10, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the US Navy ships arrived to participate in the multinational exercises conducted by the joint command of the US Armed Forces in Europe in the Black Sea region. According to the Ministry of Defense, there were the Porter guided missile destroyer, the tanker John Lenthall l and the US Navy headquarters ship Mount Whitney. Mount Whitney departed for the Mediterranean on 15 November following the completion of the exercise. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, such actions are becoming a destabilizing factor in the region, one of their goals is the military development of the territory of Ukraine. The Russian armed forces are continuously monitoring and monitoring the situation, the Defense Ministry assured.

On November 18, at an expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry collegium, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the actions of Western countries in the Black Sea went beyond certain limits, since strategic bombers with very serious weapons were flying at a distance of 20 kilometers from the Russian state border. The head of state drew attention to the fact that the actions of Western countries, exacerbating the situation, are taking place not only in the Black Sea, but also in other regions close to the borders of the Russian Federation.

Previously, Peskov called the information in the Western media about “the Russian Federation’s plans to invade the territory of Ukraine” as “empty and groundless” whipping up tension. He emphasized that the movement of Russian armed forces across the territory of the Russian Federation should not cause concern to anyone, since the Russian Federation does not pose a threat to anyone.