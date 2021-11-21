https://ria.ru/20211121/post-1760060153.html

Peskov explained his son’s post on Instagram about a fatal accident with a blogger

2021-11-21T17: 19

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained that his son reposted in his Instagram story someone else’s post about the deceased blogger and the speed on the road, and he himself does not drive. On Saturday, two cars collided head-on on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in the capital. another crashed into them. At the wheel of the BMW, which became the culprit of the accident, was the autoblogger Said Gubdensky, he died, his passenger was hospitalized and died in the hospital. In a post of 17-year-old Mika Peskov it is written that this is a strange psychological situation, friends break up, you promise yourself not to drive, but after two or three days the same thing starts again. The publication expresses the hope that this situation will teach someone something. “He does not go! It was he who published someone else’s post! Repost,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

