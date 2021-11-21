Peskov regrets that Erdogan’s Turkic world map does not indicate that his center is in Altai – Politics

MOSCOW, November 21. / TASS /. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed regret that on the map of the Turkic world, which the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (PNM) Devlet Bahcheli presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the red star does not indicate that its center is not in Turkey, but in Altai, in Russia. The representative of the Kremlin announced this on the air of the TV channel “Russia-1”, in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, answering the questions of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“Our Turkish partners foster the idea of ​​Turkic unity, this is normal. I, the only thing I can regret is that there is still no big red star in the center of the Turkic world on the map,” Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this center “is not in Turkey, it is on the territory of the Russian Federation, in Altai.”

Peskov clarified that this is “that sacred place for any Turk, where they came from”. “As a Türkologist, I say this,” he stressed.

Earlier in Twitter account The HDPE posted a photograph of Erdogan and Bahcheli holding a baguette-framed map of the so-called Turkic world. In the image, a significant part of the territory of Russia is attributed to it. All painted areas are divided into three colors. Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are marked in red. Some countries of the Balkan Peninsula, part of Iran, southern regions of Russia, as well as most of Siberia and western part of Mongolia are marked in orange.

Altai, Yakutia and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China are marked in yellow. What these colors mean is not specified in the publication of the Turkish party.