Peskov’s minor son admitted that he was “driving” despite the fear of an accident

The minor son of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov Mika spoke on his Instagram about the accident with blogger Said Gubdensky on Kutuzovsky Prospekt. He admitted that he drives a car with excess speed.

Instagram Mika Peskov

“Such a strange psychological garbage, every time I see an accident, or, moreover, one of my acquaintances crashes, every time I promise myself to ride with my head and not drive, but 2-3 days pass and the same begins. […] I can say one thing: I and everyone else will continue to drive, ”wrote Mika Peskov.

UPD… Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov claims that his minor son Mika simply shared someone else’s post in his stories. “It’s not him. I reposted this screenshot, “Peskov told the Podyom newspaper.

The accident on Kutuzovsky Prospect took place on November 20. The driver of the BMW 6 Series, moving in the direction of the region, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with Volvo and Mercedes. The driver of the BMW died at the scene of the accident, his passenger later in the hospital. Blogger Said Gubdensky was driving the BMW, Zaur Ibragimov, President of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of Dagestan, was driving in the passenger seat.