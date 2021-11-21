Peskov’s son, after the death of a friend in an accident, promised to “continue to drive”

The son of Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary Mika Peskov posted on Instagram a post in which he promised to “continue driving” in the car, despite the death of his friend, blogger Said Gubdensky, in an accident in the center of Moscow.

A screenshot of Mika Peskov’s message was posted by Meduza, which was recognized by the Russian authorities as a “foreign agent.” The press secretary of the President of Russia, commenting on the post of his son, said that it was not he who wrote it. “He reposted the screenshot,” said Dmitry Peskov, without specifying who then made the promise to “drive”.

The day before, blogger Said Gubdensky, who led a popular blog about cars on YouTube, crashed to death in an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, driving at high speed into the oncoming lane and causing an accident. In addition to Gubdensky, who was driving, the president of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of Dagestan Zaur Ibragimov died in an accident. Several more people were injured.

According to media reports, Gubdensky had dozens of unpaid fines for traffic violations, most of them for serious speeding.