https://ria.ru/20211121/polsha-1760030679.html

Poland allowed to close borders with Belarus due to migrants

Poland allowed the closure of borders with Belarus due to migrants – Russia news today

Poland allowed to close borders with Belarus due to migrants

Poland does not rule out the closure of the border with Belarus due to the migration crisis, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after meeting with … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

2021-11-21T11: 12

2021-11-21T11: 12

2021-11-21T11: 35

in the world

Tallinn

Belarus

Poland

Mateusz Moravetski

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759803151_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca60e2de804adff9f78ee2278c9c08da.jpg

WARSAW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Poland does not exclude the closure of the border with Belarus due to the migration crisis, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas on Sunday in Tallinn. Currently, Poland has closed only one road checkpoint Kuznica. we are thinking about steps in the nature of increasingly serious economic sanctions, including the closure of the Polish-Belarusian border by Poland, “Morawiecki said.” in order to exert economic pressure on the Lukashenka regime, “he added. At the same time, the Polish prime minister hopes that the Belarusian authorities will resolve the crisis by sending migrants home. “We want to give Lukashenko (President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko) a chance to take a step back and bring the migrants back to their countries of origin. First of all, we closed the crossing at Kuznitsa,” he said. Several thousand have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks migrants hoping to get to the EU. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts of illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations Belarus rejects, saying that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211120/shturm-1759942135.html

Tallinn

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759803151_102: 2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dc26c132840779ce11f4b2798a75bd4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, tallinn, Belarus, Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus