Political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky considers US intelligence messages about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine a political game

Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky considers the messages of the US intelligence about the possible invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation as a political game. He expressed this opinion on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“I think this is a game that the Americans started by publishing materials about the concentration of Russian troops. Then it turned out that they were at a distance of more than 200 km from the Ukrainian border. But they insisted that this was so, and the Ukrainian intelligence and the Ukrainian leadership at first said that we did not see anything like that. Then they began to repeat this kind of information, ”he clarified.

According to Pogrebinsky, the information is not real at all. “It seems that this is fake, not real information, but just a political game, the meaning of which is to tune the European partners in NATO, tune the Ukrainians. They were also given to understand that they must say that there is this danger and they began to speak like obedient mongrels. I think that this is a continuation of the line on the satanization of the Russian Federation, Putin, ”the political scientist explained.

He noted that Putin is satisfied with keeping the West on its toes. “We understand, according to Putin, that he is satisfied that there is such a reaction from the Americans, Europeans, there is tension,” Pogrebinsky said.

The political scientist believes that the authorities understand that war cannot be allowed. “Of course, I believe that top leaders will not make a decision about something serious that could ignite the fire of the third world war. Everyone understands perfectly well that this must not be allowed, ”he concluded.

According to CBS, American intelligence officers believe that the likelihood of an invasion of Russian troops will increase as the cold weather sets in, this could happen in the next few weeks if the West does not intervene in the situation.