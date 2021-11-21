Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence amazed fans with her appearance. Photo!

“Her figure has changed.”





Legion-Media

Jennifer Lawrence











In September of this year, Jennifer Lawrence declassified her pregnancy. The 31-year-old actress will soon become a mother for the first time and is now enjoying the expectation of her unborn baby. Meanwhile, the paparazzi do not miss the opportunity to take fresh pictures of the star in an interesting position.

The other day Lawrence was photographed walking in Los Angeles. In the frames, the actress appeared with a noticeably changed figure. For the publication, she chose a striped shirt, jeans and a cardigan. The outfit emphasized the star’s rounded belly, and her fans could not help but pay attention to this.

Users noted that Jennifer is clearly late in her pregnancy, and showered her with compliments: “Your tummy suits you so well”, “You’re just charming”, “Your face has become so cute”, “How fast your belly grows!”. However, there were also those who criticized the changes in the appearance of the actress: “Your hips have increased so much”, “It can be seen that she has recovered”, “Her face has become plump”, “Her figure has changed.”