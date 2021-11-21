Protests erupted in the United States after Rittenhouse’s acquittal

Protests erupted in several US cities after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people during last year’s riots. In New York, several hundred people blocked the Brooklyn Bridge, demanding a revision of the verdict, CNN reports.

Photo: Noah Berger / AP

Several hundred people took to the streets in New York, Chicago, Columbus, Oakland and other cities. CNN notes that the city of Kenosha, where Rittenhouse shot two people, was “relatively calm.”

Protest led by Rev Jesse Jackson growing bigger and now moving toward State Street. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JtKkWWhDcl – Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) November 20, 2021

In Portland, where last year the murder of George Floyd and the riots that followed, several dozen people gathered at the gates of the local detention center and demanded that it be burned. After they managed to open the gate, the sheriff’s office declared the protests “riots”, calling the protesters “a violent and destructive group.”

Police said protesters threw bottles at police officers and smashed the police car’s glass and several shop windows. One person was arrested, another 17 were released with warnings.

On the eve of the jury announced the verdict in the case of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who last August bought a rifle and came to the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, to “protect him from marauders” during the riots due to the injury of African American Jacob Blake by police. There, Rittenhouse, who at that time was 17 years old, killed two people and wounded another – the teenager claimed that the men themselves attacked him, tried to take away the weapon and beat him.

Rittenhouse was charged with premeditated murder, negligent homicide, attempted murder, and two counts of security threats. The jury discussed his case for 25 hours and delivered an acquittal, finding his actions in self-defense.