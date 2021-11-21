Pulmonologist revealed why the vaccine did not save Valery Garkalin

Pulmonologist Sergei Puryasev explained to the KP.RU website why it was not possible to save the actor Valery Garkalin, despite the fact that he managed to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The artist died on November 20 at the age of 67, shortly before that he was connected to the ECMO apparatus, but they could not provide him with serious help.

Earlier, Garkalina’s daughter Nika said that her father was not opposed to vaccination and managed to get vaccinated against coronavirus in the summer. However, Garkalin did not develop antibodies. Puryasev explained that this is due to immunosuppression, which developed in Garkalin due to alcohol abuse and the presence of cardiovascular diseases. “Metabolic processes are disrupted, the body cannot fight and give an adequate response to vaccination,” the doctor emphasized.

The pulmonologist added that this is an extremely rare case when the immune system reacted incorrectly to the vaccine. This indicates the extreme wear and tear of the body. If you look at the statistics, it turns out that antibodies are not produced in 0.01% or even 0.001% of cases.

Puryasev recalled that Garkalin worked for wear and tear, and at his age it is harmful. It is necessary to be vaccinated, but if you get vaccinated and then think that nothing is scary, this is wrong. “The work of an artist is an extreme workload option even for a 25-year-old person: stress, irregular working hours, a huge number of contacts, all the time at the limit of possibilities,” the doctor explained.