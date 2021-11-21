Putin awarded Patriarch Kirill the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called – Society

MOSCOW, November 20. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, who turns 75 today, with the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called. The corresponding decree was published on Saturday on the website of the President of Russia.

“For an outstanding contribution to the preservation and development of spiritual and cultural traditions, the strengthening of peace and harmony between peoples, to award the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (Gundyaev Vladimir Mikhailovich),” the text of the decree says.

The voice of the church again acquired great importance in Russia, and in many respects this is the result of the pastoral ministry of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Putin said at a meeting with the patriarch, which took place on Saturday in the Catherine’s Hall of the Kremlin and was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the church leader. “Of course, the church has known different times, but today its voice has again acquired great importance, people listen to it, trust it. And this is largely the result of your personal efforts and tireless pastoral work, sincere concern for affirming the ideals of peace, goodness, and justice in the hearts of people. , love and understanding, “the head of state said.

He drew attention to the fact that under the “sensitive spiritual guidance” of Cyril, the church actively participates in the life of society, solving urgent social problems, and implementing large-scale projects that are significant for the whole country. “Fruitful pastoral service has earned you the highest authority, not only in Russia, but also abroad, the respect of millions of believers throughout our vast state,” Putin said.

He separately noted the enormous contribution of the patriarch to the establishment of traditional values, the preservation of the Russian historical and cultural heritage. “Today, as we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, your call for rallying in the face of the threat inspires the clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church, volunteers, and everyone who carries out the merciful mission of helping the sick in need of support and spiritual support,” the President addressed the Patriarch , wishing him good health and success in his noble service.

Success in economics and spirituality

The country’s economy and success in this direction depend on spiritual principles, because they are able to unite society into a single whole, Putin said. “Of course, we all understand very well that the state’s successes in the field of economics lie at the heart of the country’s well-being, the development of the economy, increasing defense capability and security,” he said. This, according to the head of state, is “a basic thing that cannot be doubted.”

“But there are much deeper things,” Putin stressed. “And the economy itself, and everything connected with it, depends on the spiritual principles of any society, which unite this society into one single whole. And only by uniting into this whole, society and the state is making progress. “

In conclusion, the head of state again turned to the patriarch. “Your Holiness, you are exactly the person who pays attention to the most important things – our faith, our spiritual principles, our basic values ​​- and you do it really with all your heart, with full dedication. Once again I express my sincere gratitude to you and wish you all the best to you, “the president concluded.

Congratulations on the 75th anniversary

Putin congratulated Patriarch Kirill on his 75th birthday. “Let me cordially congratulate you on your 75th birthday,” the president addressed to the patriarch.

The head of state pointed to the patriarch’s successes in strengthening the role of the church in Russia, as well as in establishing traditional values, preserving the historical and cultural heritage.

“Your Holiness, it is a great, great honor for me to celebrate your merits and work for the good of the Motherland and to present you with the highest award of Russia – the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called, a particularly revered enlightener and preacher of the Christian faith,” the president stressed.

Patriarch Kirill, in turn, drew attention to the fact that this state award was not accidentally “established in honor of the Apostle Andrew.” “He <...> enlightened with the light of Christ’s truth the land that today is a significant part of Russia. And therefore, of course, this order is, in a sense, not only the highest state insignia, but also a shrine – because it depicts Saint Andrew the First-Called “, – he thinks.

At the end of the meeting, the President took the floor again. He pointed out how the ceremony had gone. “[Она была] modest, one might say, despite the fact that our event is big. Modest, because we are forced to live under certain restrictions associated with the coronavirus, as I have already said. Nevertheless, this is a solemn ceremony, and on a big occasion, on a serious occasion, “stated Putin, in conclusion, once again expressing his sincere gratitude to the patriarch and wishing him all the best.