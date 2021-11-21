Soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin will remain the only active witness to the Minsk agreements, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“Literally in a month, the only active witness to the Minsk agreements will remain – this is President Putin. Then four personally took part in their development: Poroshenko, Hollande, Merkel and Putin. There is no Poroshenko, Hollande is far away (I mean in political terms), Merkel is already acting, and only Putin remains, “he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

Peskov noted that the other “three” do not understand – “or, more precisely, do not want to understand” – that the text of the Minsk agreements is the cornerstone of the solution to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

As the Russian president noted earlier, Ukraine demonstratively fails to comply with the Minsk agreements, and therefore the crisis in Ukraine is “far from being resolved”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is sabotaging the Minsk agreements and all this is happening with the connivance of Berlin and Paris, as well as Brussels.

In early September, Kiev announced that Ukraine had managed to get off the hook of the Minsk agreements.