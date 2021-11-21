Researchers reveal alarming link between coronavirus and diabetes

Leading UK diabetes experts have warned of a “tsunami” of new type 2 diabetes patients as a direct result of the COVID pandemic, writes

Daily Mail. By the end of next year, doctors expect to have diagnosed at least 200,000 new cases of chronic disease in Britain, double the annual average.

General practitioners have already identified a dramatic increase in the condition that occurs when a patient has too high blood glucose or sugar levels – often due to age, obesity, and lack of exercise – which can lead to heart failure, blindness, and even amputation.

In some local clinical groups, the number of type 2 diagnoses increased by 56%. If the experts’ assessments are justified, the wave of diabetes patients could turn into crisis after crisis.

Professor Andrew Boulton, President of the International Diabetes Federation and Professor of Medicine at the University of Manchester, told The Mail on Sunday: “The impact of COVID means we are now dealing with multiple Type 2 crises at the same time. I fear that in the next two years we will see a tsunami due to diabetes and its complications. “

Experts believe three factors were behind the surge. Firstly, undiagnosed cases of the disease accumulate due to the lack of face-to-face appointments with therapists.

Weight gain follows – according to the National Health Service, the average Briton has gained 3 pounds (1.36 kg) since the start of the pandemic. But most intriguing is the new evidence that COVID-19 itself could cause illness in vulnerable patients.

British studies show that nearly one in 20 hospitalized COVID patients were diagnosed with diabetes within five months of being infected with the virus. This is three times the number of Britons who develop diabetes on average within five months.

Dr. Kevin Fernando, North Berwick General Practitioner and Diabetes Advisor at the Royal College of General Practitioners, says: “The new evidence demonstrates a clear link between the two conditions. Some practitioners, like mine, are now taking the initiative to test for diabetes before the disease creates long-term problems. ”

Diabetes expert at the University of Exeter School of Medicine Dr. David Strain says: “Before COVID, patients rarely went to a GP with severe complications of type 2 diabetes. Now that our observations have been so severely disrupted, this is becoming more common. It may take up to 2023 to find all these patients, by which time they are at high risk of complications. ”

About 4.9 million Britons have diabetes, 90 percent of these cases are type 2. People with diabetes cannot make enough insulin, a hormone that converts sugar in food into energy, causing blood sugar to spike. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to a number of long-term complications, including eye problems, nerve damage and potential loss of limbs, and heart disease.

Although type 1 diabetes is considered a genetic disorder, obesity is the main trigger for type 2 for reasons that are not well understood. Doctors suspect the cause is excess fat around the pancreas, which affects the organ’s ability to produce adequate insulin.

This condition can be controlled with examinations, medication, diet, and exercise. But delaying treatment increases the risk of fatal complications – more than 36,000 Britons with diabetes die prematurely every year. Doctors say the emergence of COVID and the limitation of regular screening have “ruined” concerted efforts to detect type 2 diabetes early. Because the symptoms of type 2 diabetes are initially mild — fatigue, constant thirst, and recurring infections — most would be denied a face-to-face meeting with a therapist if warning signs were noticed.

New data compiled by general practitioners across the UK show fewer than 37,000 diagnoses were made between April last year and March this year. Over the same period of previous years, on average, more than 100 thousand diagnoses were made. “The true number of people who have recently developed type 2 is very likely over 100,000,” says Professor Martin Rutter, an expert on diabetes at the University of Manchester NHS Foundation. Experts say this means the number of diagnoses is likely to hit 200,000 in 2022 – or more – given the surge in obesity.

Dr. Dean Eggitt of Doncaster says the number of new diabetes diagnoses in his area has increased 56 percent since March last year. “People who used to go to work every day suddenly started working from their kitchen, where they had snacks all day,” he says.

Other studies have shown that COVID can also cause type 1 diabetes. Scientists at Imperial College London have found that children who test positive for the coronavirus are twice as likely to develop type 1 diabetes as uninfected children.

Small laboratory studies in the United States and Italy that looked at tissue samples from the pancreas have shown that the coronavirus can destroy insulin-producing cells.

Dr. Strain adds: “Doctors are observing hundreds of people who did not have diabetes before they were hospitalized with the virus and suddenly developed diabetes. It can take years to realize how pervasive this connection is, but we think we will see an increase in diabetes rates as a result. ”

Another theory is that one of the drugs often prescribed for COVID sufferers in the hospital, dexamethasone, can cause illness in people with abnormally high blood sugar.

In addition, there is the problem of those who have already been diagnosed but have been denied assistance. According to a recent study by the University of Manchester, over 7.4 million patients with type 2 diabetes were not routinely seen in 2020.

Professor Boulton says: “Patients with diabetes were understandably afraid to go to clinics because they were told they were vulnerable to COVID. Now we will see many more complications, such as permanent nerve damage, because the problems were not resolved in time. “

Hertfordshire-based general practitioner Dr. Mike Smith said the situation was already “overwhelming”: “There are many type 2 patients who can easily achieve remission if they lose weight, but all plans for this have disappeared since the COVID hit. “.