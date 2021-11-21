revaccinating against coronavirus will be required every year

The CEO and co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Shahin said that it will most likely need to be revaccinated against coronavirus every year. He told about this in an interview with the German edition of Bild am Sonntag.

“The important fact is that the third shot significantly increases protection,” Shahin said. “Accordingly, we expect protection to last longer than after two doses of the vaccine, and that subsequent booster shots may only be required once a year, as with the flu. “.

There is no data yet on whether a fourth vaccination is needed and when it should be done, he added.

Talking about a vaccine developed by his company with Pfizer, Shaheen noted that its protective effect begins to decline from the fourth month after vaccination. Since the sixth month, it has “dropped significantly,” added the CEO of BioNTech. Nevertheless, according to him, the vaccine protects against a severe course of the disease for a long time: if vaccinated and become infected, then in most cases they get sick in a mild or moderate form.

“Recently published data from our study show that protection is kept at a very high level for up to nine months, so that vaccinated people rarely get severe illness and are rarely hospitalized,” Shahin said. He added that vaccinated patients admitted to hospitals are mostly elderly people and people with chronic diseases.

Germany is currently experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus. Some states, such as Bavaria, impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated and a curfew for all residents. The country’s health minister, Jens Spahn, said that there are not enough places in hospitals. Despite the high rates of vaccination in Germany, at the moment there are about 63 thousand cases of COVID-19.