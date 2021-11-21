Review of the series Nine Strangers with Nicole Kidman: Big Little Secrets

New film adaptation of the novel by Liana Moriarty, author of “Big Little Lies”

A writer who is experiencing personal crisis and creative problems, she is known for the authorship of love stories. A very talkative teacher with his wife and daughter, trying to come to terms with the recent tragedy in the family. A social media star and her skeptical husband in need of a marriage counselor. Plus a divorced and insecure housewife, a self-confident “narcissist” and a grumpy priyuk. Over the next ten days, all of them will have to spend time in an elite but controversial boarding house in order to find inner peace and balance under the supervision of a mysterious lady named Masha Dmitrichenko and her assistants. Moreover, Masha has a fairly diverse set of practices in her stock: from acupuncture and periodic blood sampling to group lying in freshly dug graves. And this is not the whole arsenal of her methods.

Nicole Kidman in the TV series Nine Strangers. Photo: still from the film

For her work on another novel by Australian bestselling author Liana Moriarty Big Little Lies (which has been successfully screened on HBO), it was roughly the same team that took over. Script in the hands of David E. Kelly, camera again behind the camera Yves Belange, and the cast of performers is headed by Nicole Kidman in the role of Masha, who alternately seems to come down from heaven as an angel, then as the embodiment of some of the demons. As Kidman notes, she approached the image with full dedication – and did not even intersect with the rest of the actors on the set, except for the situations prescribed by the plot. By the way, she is accompanied by an impressive team, in the ranks of which Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans and Melissa McCarthy…

Michael Shannon (right) in the TV series Nine Strangers. Photo: still from the film

In principle, the authors give a general idea of ​​the series from the very first minutes. Take at least the opening credits, where a composition of the group “Unloved” with the words “You’ve got this strange effect on me and I like it“(“You act strange on me – and I like it“), Or a kick-off scene showing a close-up of how different fruits are blended in a blender. The heroes who came for healing will have to become such a “nutritious cocktail” for the audience. Moreover, if in the case of the previous adaptation of the audience from the very beginning they offered the bait in the form of a mysterious murder from the future, then here, on the contrary, the roots of almost all conflicts lie in the past of numerous characters. In the past, which will gradually be revealed to us through fragmentary flashbacks throughout all eight episodes, in order to make it clear how all these people came to such a life.

From acupuncture and periodic blood sampling to group lying in freshly dug graves. Photo: still from the film

However, you should not expect here a hermetic detective in the style of Agatha Christie or, say, dizzying revelations in the spirit of the TV series “Lost”. This is a pretty neat adaptation of a good, but not to say grandiose, novel. And a slowly unfolding story about not deprived of their cockroaches in their heads, but generally quite successful people who are having a good time in a heavenly beautiful protected corner. The efforts of the star cast will be enough to at least wish to be in their place, if you are not imbued with the worries of the on-screen characters, as long as you are ready to devote eight hours of your time to them. But it seems that Nine Completely Strangers will not become as noticeable and discussed an event in serial life as their predecessor was.