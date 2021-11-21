Risks of provocations in the Black Sea and the Arctic have increased – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

At an operational meeting of the Russian Security Council, the aggravated situation on the state border was analyzed. Who is threatening us and how to deal with it, Alexander Grebenkin, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, told RG in an interview.

Alexander Nikolaevich, how is the situation in the border area of ​​Russia assessed today?

Alexander Grebenkin: It must be said that the situation on certain sections of the state border remains difficult. It is being formed in the context of the buildup of military-political, economic and informational pressure on Russia from the United States and its allies. Recently, we are witnessing a significant increase in the military and other activity of NATO countries in the Black Sea-Azov sea basin, in the western direction and in the Arctic region. In this regard, the level of threats in the border space associated with the possible emergence of armed conflicts and incidents on the state border does not decrease.

There are still risks of penetration of members of international terrorist and extremist organizations into Russian territory, as well as of means of sabotage and terror.

This is due to an increase in the number of hotbeds of military-political instability near our borders.

For example, over the past three years, more than 16 thousand persons on the international and federal wanted list have been detained on international channels, including 112 for participation in terrorist activities. In addition, more than 28 thousand foreign citizens who are reasonably suspected of involvement in the activities of international terrorist organizations have been barred from entering Russia for a long time.

More than 600 firearms, about half a ton of explosives and over 120 thousand various ammunition have been withdrawn from illegal circulation in the border areas. Among other threats, it should be noted attempts to conduct poaching in the waters of the Far Eastern and Arctic regions, as well as in the Barents, Caspian, Black and Azov seas. This year alone, more than 800 tons of aquatic biological resources and products from them were withdrawn from illegal circulation. 12 Russian and foreign vessels and more than 390 small boats were detained.

Did the restrictions in the context of the pandemic affect the dynamics of illegal migration and smuggling?

Alexander Grebenkin: The number of attempts to smuggle narcotic and potent substances, goods, cargo and strategic raw materials, as well as sanctioned and counterfeit products, is not decreasing.

Also, the problem of illegal migration of foreign citizens remains relevant. Most of them are citizens of the Central Asian republics, Ukraine and Moldova, who go to Russia to work. There has been a tendency towards an increase in flows of immigrants from the countries of the Near and Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, using our country as a transit country, in order to get to the EU countries in search of better living conditions.

Every year, more than 20 thousand foreigners are detected at the state border when they try to illegally enter Russia, over 6 thousand migrants are detained when crossing the border outside checkpoints. In 2020-2021, the activities of 182 organizers of illegal migration channels were suppressed. This year alone, 22.4 thousand foreign citizens who are not allowed to enter the territory of the Russian Federation were not allowed through the state border.

What does the analysis of the Security Council say about the threats in the Afghan direction?

Alexander Grebenkin: We are closely following the situation that has developed in Afghanistan in connection with the coming to power of the international terrorist organization Taliban, banned in the Russian Federation. Unfortunately, it does not give cause for optimism. Further degradation of the socio-political situation in this country against the background of the impoverishment of the population and extrajudicial reprisals against its own citizens creates a real threat of a significant increase in the scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling and uncontrolled migration. This also applies to persons committed to radical ideology and having experience in military operations. Militants and terrorists from Afghanistan can penetrate the states of the Central Asian region, and from there into Russia through the Russian-Kazakh section of the state border.

By the way, this issue was one of the key issues at the recent annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states, during which the need to implement consistent measures to gradually resolve the intra-Afghan crisis was noted.

Our “independent” neighbors also do not allow you to relax?

Alexander Grebenkin: As a result of the coup d’état, power in Ukraine has been held for many years by people professing radical nationalism, Russophobia and unreasonably proclaiming our country an “aggressor” out of their own opportunistic considerations. This factor, of course, has an extremely negative impact on the operational situation on the Russian-Ukrainian section of the state border. So, recently, the risks of provocations by the Ukrainian special services and radical organizations in the Crimean direction and in relation to objects of maritime economic activity and transport crossings in the Azov and Black Seas have increased.

There is an increase in cross-border crime associated with the organization of channels for the illegal movement of weapons, ammunition and explosives, as well as the smuggling of drugs, goods, cargo and fuel and lubricants. The destructive activities of the Ukrainian authorities continue to exert a negative informational impact on Russian citizens living in the Republic of Crimea and other border regions of Russia. This happens, among other things, through the dissemination of distorted and inaccurate information about the foreign and domestic policy of our country through various media resources.

Since 2018, more than 20 special border operations have been carried out at various sections of the border. Photo: RIA Novosti

Three years ago, the Fundamentals of State Border Policy were approved in Russia. What has changed at the border during this time?

Alexander Grebenkin: It can be stated that significant work has been done over the past period. Comprehensive development of the state border and technical equipment of border infrastructure facilities are underway. Consistent work is underway on the international legal registration of the state border and the delimitation of sea spaces. Effective cooperation has been built with foreign partners in bilateral and multilateral formats. The FSB, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Federal Customs Service, the Russian Guard and other departments, are implementing plans to counter terrorism and cross-border crime. From 2018 to the present, more than 20 special border operations have been carried out on various sections of the state border.

Figure: 22.4 thousand foreign citizens who are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation were identified this year by Russian border guards and did not allow them to enter the country across the state border.

The pandemic probably also made its own adjustments to border protection?

Alexander Grebenkin: It must also be said that in the context of the continued unfavorable epidemiological situation in our country and in the world as a whole, the relevant ministries and departments have taken measures to reduce the risks associated with the penetration of a new coronavirus infection into Russia. The stable functioning of the border crossing system has been ensured. Additional equipment of checkpoints was carried out with additional equipment for sanitary and quarantine control and protection of citizens’ health.

What is the pace of modernization and technical re-equipment?

Alexander Grebenkin: In the past three years alone, 38 border infrastructure facilities have been built, including engineering and technical equipment for various sections of the state border, and 28 border checkpoints have been reconstructed. Measures are being taken to improve the technical potential of border agencies, equip them with modern weapons, military and special equipment. The latest radar stations, thermal imaging and optical systems and high-tech signaling systems are widely used in the protection of land and sea sections of the border. The supply and the intensity of the use of drones are increasing, and new border ships and boats are being built.

Modern digital technologies began to be actively used. In particular, a unified software package “Sea Port Portal” has been developed and is being used, which has significantly increased the level of information interaction at sea checkpoints. An interdepartmental automated system for collecting, analyzing and exchanging information about the situation in the Arctic region has been deployed and put into operation.

In accordance with the instructions of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, a comprehensive survey of all 313 operating checkpoints across the state border was carried out, the results of which made it possible to form an objective picture of their condition. By 2024, it is planned to modernize more than a third of the checkpoints.

At the same time, the dynamically developing situation on the borders of our country does not give grounds to stop at what has been achieved and requires the adoption of further effective measures to strengthen them in order to reliably ensure national security in the border space.

Key question

What measures were taken to neutralize challenges and threats in the border sphere at the operational meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation that took place in November?

Alexander Grebenkin: First of all, the construction and modernization of border checkpoints should be accelerated. The low rates of their development in previous years were associated with insufficient funding of the corresponding federal and regional programs. At the present stage, the government has allocated sufficient funds for the reconstruction and equipment of checkpoints. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure effective control over the efficient spending of budget funds.

At the same time, the fastest equipment is required with an integrated system for monitoring sections of road and railways from the border to checkpoints. As well as the creation of service and household infrastructure for Russian and foreign citizens who cross the border.

Additional legal and organizational measures should be taken to unconditionally comply with the provisions of land legislation in the part related to the exclusion of ownership of foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities to land plots located in border areas.

In the context of an increasing risk of cross-border transfer of pathogens of especially dangerous diseases of humans and animals at a number of checkpoints across the state border, it is necessary to repair and retrofit premises for sanitary and quarantine control specialists, isolators and sanitary parking lots. In addition, in certain border regions of Russia, it is required to establish a quarantine zone and a veterinary regime on it along the state border, which is provided for by Article 19 of the Law “On the State Border of the Russian Federation”.

There is a need to improve the current legislation in terms of additional incentives and support for citizens participating on a voluntary basis in the protection and protection of the state border. Currently, the relevant bill is pending in the State Duma.

This is by no means a complete list of tasks to be solved by state authorities in the border sphere.

In conclusion, I would like to note that the operational meeting of the Security Council gave a new impetus to the work on the implementation of the Fundamentals of the State Border Policy of the Russian Federation. The execution of his decision is under control.