Rogozin announced the need for anti-satellite weapons for Russia – RBK

In his opinion, the need for such weapons in Russia is an obvious thing. Rogozin explained that the weapons had been developed for a long time, and they were tested when “the time has come.”

Dmitry Rogozin

(Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS)



Russia must have anti-satellite weapons, this is “an obvious thing,” said the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on the air of the Youtube channel “Soloviev-Live”.

“Anti-satellite weapons are an obvious thing that Russia should have, and not just the group that the Ministry of Defense has and that is being withdrawn by our launch vehicles, which are made by Roscosmos enterprises,” Rogozin said.

According to him, such weapons have been developed in the country for a long time. “Anti-satellite weapons have been developed in Russia for a long time, there is no secret in this. It’s just that the time has come when the Ministry of Defense decided to conduct tests, ”he explained.

“Roskosmos” is worried about the “militarization” of space, said Rogozin. According to him, in recent decades, the United States and its NATO allies have been launching “potential carriers” of weapons into space. “The US military group, the intelligence group is working very intensively and this also cannot but embarrass us,” he explained.

According to the head of Roscosmos, future wars, if they happen, will start from outer space, and Russia must be able to defend itself.