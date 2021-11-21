Rusnano discussed with creditors possible restructuring scenarios

https://ria.ru/20211121/rosnano-1760022332.html
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Rusnano discussed with creditors and major bondholders the financial results of the state corporation. The press service noted that the company will continue “an open and constructive dialogue” with creditors. There is no information on specific steps yet, it will be told to interested parties “as soon as a legal opportunity arises” to form the parameters for changing obligations. Since Friday, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in nine issues of Rusnano bonds – three classic for 31.4 billion rubles and six exchange-traded for 40.2 billion. For five of them, the company must pay semi-annual or quarterly coupon income. In its financial statements for the first half of 2021, the company indicated that it was considering raising additional funding from its sole shareholder, the state, and admitted that it would not be able to service the debt.
economics, rosnano, moscow exchange, russia
“It was stated that the accumulated disproportionate debt and the current financial model of society require adjustments. Currently, there is an opportunity to work out compromise options for the development of the situation that will avoid the most negative scenarios,” she said in a statement.
The press service noted that the company will continue its “open and constructive dialogue” with creditors. There is no information on specific steps yet, it will be told to interested parties “as soon as a legal opportunity arises” to form the parameters for changing obligations.
Since Friday, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in nine issues of Rusnano bonds – three classic for 31.4 billion rubles and six exchange-traded for 40.2 billion. For five of them, the company must pay semi-annual or quarterly coupon income.
In the financial statements for the first half of 2021, the company indicated that it was considering the possibility of attracting additional financing from the sole shareholder – the state and admitted that it would not be able to service the debt.
