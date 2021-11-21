https://ria.ru/20211121/rosnano-1760022332.html

Rusnano discussed with creditors possible restructuring scenarios

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Rusnano discussed with creditors and major bondholders the financial results of the state corporation. The press service noted that the company will continue “an open and constructive dialogue” with creditors. There is no information on specific steps yet, it will be told to interested parties “as soon as a legal opportunity arises” to form the parameters for changing obligations. Since Friday, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in nine issues of Rusnano bonds – three classic for 31.4 billion rubles and six exchange-traded for 40.2 billion. For five of them, the company must pay semi-annual or quarterly coupon income. In its financial statements for the first half of 2021, the company indicated that it was considering raising additional funding from its sole shareholder, the state, and admitted that it would not be able to service the debt.

