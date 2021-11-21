Rusnano discussed with creditors “the most negative scenarios”

Against the background of the suspension of trading in its bonds on the Moscow Exchange, the state corporation Rusnano discussed the restructuring of its debts with creditors and major bondholders. This was said in a statement.

It emphasizes that the meeting was organized to avoid “the most negative scenarios”.

The corporation has previously admitted that it has problems servicing its debts. Against the background of these reports on Friday evening, November 19, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in all Rusnano bond issues for a total of over 70 billion rubles, RBC writes.

The state-owned company came to the conclusion that the accumulated “disproportionate debt” and the current financial model “require adjustments,” the official statement said.

As noted by RBC, in the financial statements for the first half of 2021, Rusnano states that without additional funding, the company may not be able to service debts. KPMG’s auditors concluded that there is “significant doubt about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.” Fitch analysts, who are also quoted by RBC, believe that the state will support Rusnano with money and will not allow it to default.

100 percent of the shares of Rusnano, created in 2007 for the development of nanotechnology, belongs to the state. For more than 10 years, the corporation was headed by Anatoly Chubais, a former deputy prime minister of the Russian government, known as one of the architects of privatization. Chubais’s phrase “We have a lot of money”, said at the corporate party of “Rusnano” at the end of 2015, gained fame. The company then explained it with good financial results. At the end of last year, Chubais stepped down from office, becoming the president’s special envoy on the international climate agenda. Rusnano was then transferred under the control of the state corporation VEB.RF.