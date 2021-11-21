Russia and Israel will create a working group to combat COVID-19 – RBC

The Israeli and Russian sides held talks in Moscow. They discussed coronavirus strains and vaccinations, and also agreed to create a working group on the epidemiology of COVID-19

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The Russian Rospotrebnadzor and the Israeli Ministry of Health will create a special working group to more effectively counter the coronavirus, the Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

“Given the large amount of accumulated data in Russia and Israel on countering COVID-19, an agreement has been reached to create a special working group on the epidemiology of the new coronavirus infection,” they noted.

The parties agreed on this during a meeting in Moscow between the head of the service Anna Popova and members of the Israeli delegation, which, among other things, included the head of the headquarters for combating COVID-19, Professor Salmon Zarka and the director of the Department of Laboratory Diagnostics of the Ministry of Health of Israel, Yishai Ruth.

The meeting participants exchanged up-to-date data on the situation in Russia and Israel, as well as on the strains circulating in their territories.

“The partners noted the wide coverage of testing for a new coronavirus infection in Russia and the high level of laboratory diagnostics, which allows to obtain the results of a PCR test within 24 hours, as well as to carry out sequencing of strains, which is especially important in connection with the emergence of new variations of coronaviruses,” the statement says. the message of Rospotrebnadzor.