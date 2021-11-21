https://ria.ru/20211121/covid-19-1760014636.html

Russia and Israel will join forces in the fight against COVID-19

Russia and Israel will join forces in the fight against COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

Russia and Israel will join forces in the fight against COVID-19

Rospotrebnadzor and the Israeli Ministry of Health will create a special working group to combat coronavirus infection, according to the website of the Russian department. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T03: 10

2021-11-21T03: 10

2021-11-21T13: 04

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

Israel

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753561444_0-0:2503:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_a3c4ac8761fba4864b654d79e7cf1d9c.jpg

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor and the Israeli Ministry of Health will create a special working group to combat coronavirus infection, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova held talks in Moscow with an Israeli delegation, which included Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, head of the headquarters for combating coronavirus, Professor Salmon Zarka and director Department of Laboratory Diagnostics of the Ministry of Yishai Ruth. The parties discussed interaction in the field of prevention and control of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The meeting participants exchanged relevant data on the epidemiological situation in both countries and circulating strains of the virus. The foreign delegation “noted the wide coverage of testing for new coronavirus infection in Russia and the high level of laboratory diagnostics. , which allows to obtain the results of a PCR test within 24 hours, as well as to carry out sequencing of strains, which is especially important in connection with the emergence of new variations of coronaviruses. ” prevent a severe course of the disease. “It was thanks to the large-scale vaccination that Israel managed to avoid a lockdown during the fourth wave of the rise in the incidence rate (almost 70% of the total population is vaccinated in the country),” the ministry said. Russia will continue contacts with the Israeli authorities, including on the issue of restoring flights between the countries.

https://ria.ru/20211114/deti-1759036147.html

https://ria.ru/20211027/sertifikaty-1756479798.html

Israel

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/07/1753561444_234-0:2422:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_07b749dedc647f9c00fd7150163f3894.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, federal service for the supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), health – society, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, israel, russia, yoel razvozov (minister of tourism of Israel), society