https://ria.ru/20211120/venera-1760007403.html
Russia and the United States will send a joint mission to Venus, Rogozin said
Russia and the United States will send a joint mission to Venus, Rogozin said – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
Russia and the United States will send a joint mission to Venus, Rogozin said
The Russian Federation and the United States have agreed on a joint mission to explore Venus, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T23: 05
2021-11-20T23: 05
2021-11-20T23: 05
USA
Dmitry Rogozin
Roscosmos
space – ria science
Venus
Earth
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/0f/1577276176_0:185:2730:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_58679467553365891a7b7e78ec02ccac.jpg
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation and the United States have agreed on a joint mission to explore Venus, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday. “We have agreed with the Americans on a joint mission to Venus,” he said on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel. Venus was traditionally considered a “Russian planet”, because only Soviet spacecraft landed there, and no one else sent landing craft to the planet “with pitch hell literally instead of the atmosphere.” Russia plans to send the automated probe Venera-D to Venus in November 2029 , consisting of an orbital and lander for a comprehensive study of the atmosphere of Venus, its surface, internal structure and surrounding plasma. The Venus exploration program includes two more missions: in June 2031 – to continue exploring the planet’s atmosphere, in June 2034 – to deliver samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and possibly soil from Venus to Earth. stated in the US. They plan to send automatic stations to Venus: Davinchi + to study the dense atmosphere of the planet and determine the existence of the ocean on its surface and Veritas to compile a geological map of the planet. In addition to Russia and the United States, India plans to send a scientific apparatus to Venus in 2024 – at the Shukrayan orbital station In particular, a Russian-French VIRAL instrument will be installed to study the planet’s atmosphere. In addition, Europa, EnVision, is planning to launch an orbiter for the study of Venus. Russia, as the successor to the USSR, has extensive experience in the study of Venus. In the press at one time this it was called “the Soviet planet”, since in total the Soviet Union carried out 10 successful landings on Venus. However, in modern Russian history, this will be the first national mission to Venus, although domestic instruments were installed on foreign vehicles that studied the planet.
https://ria.ru/20211120/luna-1760003829.html
https://ria.ru/20211120/nositeli-1760003456.html
USA
Earth
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/0f/1577276176_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34194270a880ee3cdf8d33953b6b3edd.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
usa, dmitry rogozin, roscosmos, space – ria nauka, venus, earth, russia
Russia and the United States will send a joint mission to Venus, Rogozin said