Russia has approved a minimum subsistence level for 2022 – Gazeta.Ru

Russia has approved the size of the subsistence minimum for the next year

According to the information posted, in the country as a whole, this indicator per capita in 2022 will be 12,654 rubles, while for able-bodied citizens the subsistence minimum is equal to 13,793 rubles, for pensioners – 10,882 rubles, and for children – 12,274 rubles … This is evidenced by the amendment by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the draft federal budget for 2022 – 2024.

It is clarified that the proposal of the head of state was supported by the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes.

Earlier at a meeting on social issues, Putin proposed increase the cost of living and the minimum wage by 8.6%. He explained the decision by a jump in inflation. The authorities estimate that the increase in the minimum wage will affect the salaries of approximately three million Russians.

To date, the subsistence minimum in Russia is set at 11,653 rubles. For the working-age population, this amount is 12,702 rubles, for children – 11,303 rubles, for pensioners – 10,022 rubles. The current minimum wage in Russia is 12,792 rubles.