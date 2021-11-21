Russia has new rules for the payment of pensions

From January 1, 2022, new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual will come into effect in Russia. Details on Saturday, November 20, according to “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection approved innovations according to which the payment of pensions in the territory with the introduced emergency regime can be paid and delivered earlier. The nature of the emergency does not matter. To do this, you just need to write a statement about the situation and submit it to the Pension Fund.

Residents of Russia will now be able to choose the method of receiving payments. You can get money in the post office or another organization.

Older people also declared bankrupt will be exempted from pension deductions. Details were told by Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs. She noted that older people are increasingly taking microloans under the influence of advertisements or fraudsters.

“Now deductions can be made from pensions of pensioners on court papers. If the pensioner is declared bankrupt, these deductions will have to be terminated immediately, ”Bessarab summed up.

The deceased’s heirs will be able to receive the pension of the deceased. To do this, you must submit an application to the FIU.