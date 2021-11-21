Russia may launch an invasion in January-February

Russia may start active hostilities against Ukraine in January or early February next year. Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in an interview with the Military Times.

According to Budanov, now Russia has concentrated more than 92 thousand troops near the border with Ukraine. The risks of an invasion, according to him, only increase with the arrival of winter and the establishment of stable cold weather – possible severe frosts, according to him, are not a problem for either the Russian or Ukrainian military.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, the actions of Russian troops may be more ambitious than in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, and then, according to numerous testimonies (Russia itself denies this), provided armed support to separatists in Donbass. Budanov suggested that the attack could be accompanied by air strikes, amphibious operations in Odessa and Mariupol, and armored vehicles, including from the territory of Belarus, could also be involved. The south and east of Ukraine, regions that a number of Russian politicians, including Vladimir Putin, have referred to as “Novorossiya” are still identified as possible targets for attack.

At the same time, according to Budanov, before starting the invasion, Russia will conduct “psychological operations” in order to undermine the combat capability of Ukraine. He referred to such operations, in particular, inciting unrest related to the economic situation or dissatisfaction with the measures to combat the coronavirus. According to him, Russia intends to take advantage of the situation around the operation to arrest the alleged fighters of the Wagner PMC in 2020, in which the Ukrainian opposition accuses the authorities of disrupting.

Earlier, the American media also reported about the possible preparation of a Russian attack on Ukraine, citing intelligence and sources in the administration. At the same time, it was noted that the Kremlin has not yet made a final decision.

As the New York Times wrote the other day, the American and British intelligence services, the newspaper writes, are increasingly convinced that Vladimir Putin is considering the option of conducting a military operation either to seize most of the territory of Ukraine, or to destabilize the country and ensure the coming to power of a pro-Russian government. Europe’s greater dependence on Russian natural gas supplies could inspire Moscow with hope that the Europeans will hesitate to take drastic measures in response to a potential Russian military operation against Ukraine, the newspaper wrote.

Official Washington and its EU partners have expressed concern about the buildup of forces by Russia along the perimeter of the Ukrainian border. It was reported that a number of NATO countries, in particular Great Britain, intend to send their military to Ukraine to contain Russia. Official Kiev previously denied a significant increase in the threat of invasion, but later Ukrainian representatives also began to express concern about the possible actions of Moscow.

The Kremlin denies any preparations for an invasion of Ukraine, while at the same time accusing Western countries of escalating tensions, in particular in the Black Sea. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Ministry board this week, said that Russia should receive guarantees of its security from the West.