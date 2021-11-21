Russia will have enough 150 thousand people to resolve the armed conflict in its favor, said Konstantin Sivkov

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Russia can crush the Ukrainian army with a “decisive blow”, said Konstantin Sivkov, a former employee of the Russian General Staff. He stressed that the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ready for a military conflict.

“The Russian Federation can create a grouping of about 150 thousand people in order to resolve the armed conflict in its favor. In particular, Russia today is capable of deploying a grouping with the necessary number to defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a decisive blow, ”argumenti.ru quotes Konstantin Sivkov.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said in an interview with The Washington Post that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now deciding whether to transfer the Russian army to their territory. In his opinion, the head of the Russian Federation is testing the strength of the European Union and NATO by moving troops along the western border of the country. Earlier, American media reported that Moscow was pulling troops to the borders of Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called these messages stuffing. After that, the head of the CIA, William Burns, arrived in Moscow in order, according to CNN, to warn Russia about Ukraine and find out the Kremlin’s intentions.