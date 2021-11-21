Russian cinema owners are asking to lift restrictions on the occupancy of halls – Kommersant – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The owners of the cinemas have asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to lift the restrictions on the occupancy of halls in most Russian regions. They argue that they already work using the QR-code system – limiting ticket sales to 50% is excessive in such a situation. In high New Year’s season, restrictions will slow down the recovery of the industry. The hardest hit will be the collection of Russian New Year’s comedies, which are designed for the regional audience, experts predict, writes Kommersant.

The Association of Cinema Owners (AVK) sent a letter to the Deputy Chairman of the Government for Social Policy Tatyana Golikova with a request to abolish the antique restrictions for cinemas that operate on the QR-code system. Four sources in the film distribution market told Kommersant about this.

A letter to Tatyana Golikova was sent on November 17, a similar letter – to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, said head of AVK Oleg Berezin… The representative of Tatiana Golikova said that the letter had been received and “will be considered in accordance with the established procedure.”

According to Nevafilm Research, as of November 18, from the regions QR codes have not been introduced in cinemas only in Moscow, Moscow, Yaroslavl, Orenburg and Sakhalin regions and Stavropol Territory. There are restrictions on occupancy: in Moscow – 50%, in the Moscow region in one cinema there can be up to 50 people without QR codes. In the Krasnodar Territory and the Kursk Region, all cinemas are completely closed until November 21.

In other regions, including the Primorsky Territory, you need a QR code to enter the cinema. At the same time, the regions retain the occupancy restrictions introduced last year. In most regions this is 50%, but there are exceptions: in the Kaliningrad region – the limit is 70%, and in St. Petersburg in one cinema hall there can be no more than 40 people without approval.

After the introduction of QR codes, the number of viewers in the cinema drops by 4-5 times, says Oleg Berezin. “If you entered QR codes, what is the point of keeping other restrictions?” – he wonders.

Their removal, according to him, is unlikely to lead to an increase in attendance, but will allow “at least to remove the negative rhetoric around cinemas” and promote them as places where only QR codes are among the restrictions.

“If our proposal is not heard, I would suggest cinemas to stop checking QR codes altogether, we do not have the authority to check them anyway, let the authorized bodies do this,” he stressed. During the fall exacerbation of quarantine measures, cinemas “practically have no dialogue with the authorities,” Berezin added.

As an interlocutor in the film distribution market explained to Kommersant, restrictions especially affect revenue in the high season. “Over the past year, we have seen significant losses due to planting restrictions,” he explains. “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “The Matrix: Resurrection”, “World Champion” apply for sold-out screenings at the end of the year and during the New Year holidays, Alexander Nechaev, editor-in-chief of the “Film Distributor Bulletin” lists. According to his forecast, if double restrictions remain in the regions during the New Year period, the collection of Russian comedies, designed mainly for the regional audience, for example, “Yolki 8” and “Snegurochka against all”, will suffer the most.