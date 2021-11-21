“Russians don’t breathe here”: how Kazakhstan is moving away from Russia

Russian – only if necessary

In the summer of 2021, the so-called “language patrols” in Kazakhstan gained a resonance, during which nationalists entered shops and government agencies and checked the knowledge of the Kazakh language by workers. At the same time, videos were published in which Russians apologized on camera for the incorrect, in the opinion of the radicals, interpretation of the history of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, the politicians of this country then denied suspicion that anti-Russian actions could be encouraged by the state.

But already in October, the country’s parliament approved another decision that would lower the status of the Russian language in the republic – now in Kazakhstan all signs, price tags, menu advertisements, signs and other objects should be in Kazakh. Signs in Russian and other languages ​​will be allowed “only if necessary.”

Officially, the purpose of this decision was to promote the Kazakh language, which, according to the authorities, is a demand in society. Why duplication in Russian interferes with this – was not explained.

The chairman of the Kazakh party “Ak Zhol”, which a number of media outlets call nationalist, Azat Peruashev, in a commentary to Gazeta.Ru, expressed the opinion that nothing threatens the Russian language in Kazakhstan.

“It’s just that the majority of speeches in parliament are in Russian, which raises certain questions for us – Kazakhs. Why is your own language in second place? After all, Kazakhs are the majority in the country! Russians in Russia speak Russian, is there no problem with that? I have lived in Russia for seven years, and have never been outraged that they speak to me in Russian. People in Kazakhstan want to communicate in their own language – this is normal, believe me. As for the signs, we have a number of regions where the share of Kazakhs is about 80% -90%, and the rest speak Kazakh. If there is a need, let them be in Russian, but it is not necessary that it be obligatory, ”he explained the logic of the Mazhilis.

The parliamentarian added that although Kazakhstan is a multi-ethnic state, it is important to promote the state language, since Kazakhs are in the majority.

“I’m trying to hold meetings of the faction in the state language. And we have an objective need to use the state language more in the state turnover, ”he noted.

At the same time, the Kazakh language is currently in the process of reforming – until 2025 it is planned to translate it from Cyrillic to Latin. Under President Nursultan Nazarbayev, when the decision was made, its necessity was associated with the peculiarities of the introduction of modern technologies and communications, modernization.

Head of the Department for Central Asia and Kazakhstan of the Institute of CIS Countries Andrei Grozin, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, expressed confidence that this is not a desire to integrate into the world information and communication system.

“This is bullshit. Kazakhstan needs this in order to associate itself with the Russian world as little as possible. And this, of course, will affect about 3 million Russians remaining there, ”he said.

The President does not control the situation in the country

Azat Peruashev expressed the opinion that Russia should not interfere in the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, including the issue of the position of Russians. By the way, earlier it was this politician who prepared an appeal to the UN regarding the recognition of the genocide of the Kazakh people by the Soviet government.

“Every country needs to work to improve the lives of its citizens. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin just said to someone: “do your own internal affairs.” This is a very good answer.

And the Russian-speaking Kazakhstan themselves raise their concerns before the state if necessary. I have not heard of any offensives against them, I even smiled when you asked about it. It’s funny, “said the parliamentarian…

According to Grozin, anti-Russian nationalists are actually more and more visible both in the highest echelons of power in Kazakhstan and in the media.

“They are taking up more and more space. Under President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, they became more audible, they climbed into power, which was not the case under Nazarbayev, when they were simply used. But then they were not allowed to move, they were on a short leash with a rigid collar. And now they are in the presidential administration, parliament, government. While they are not the majority, these individual characters are dragging like-minded people. Where one has appeared, in a year or two there will be ten, ”he said.

At the same time, the expert does not consider Tokayev himself a nationalist, since he has focused his entire career on ties with Russia.

“But he is a weak figure and does not fully control the situation in the country. And different groups of elites use national patriots to fight each other. Nazarbayev understood that giving a lot of freedom to the Nazis meant annoying his northern neighbor. Perhaps Tokayev also understands this, but he cannot do anything with them, ”says Andrei Grozin.

Former deputy of the Kazakh parliament, Vladislav Kosarev, in a commentary to Gazeta.Ru, noted that no one discriminates against Russians at the state level in Kazakhstan, but, like Peruashev, opposed Moscow’s interference.

“It’s just that many people think that they are great politicians, and they touch on what they don’t understand. These are all journalists and the same Zhirinovsky … Something like this is the easiest to say, but it is very difficult to predict the consequences. Buzziness and rash statements should not be allowed here. I believe that each country should suppress those people who lead to the creation of tension between peoples. There are such people both in Kazakhstan and in Russia. But the authorities here do not indulge them, ”explained Kosarev.

Russians and Russophiles don’t breathe there

In addition to the Russian-speaking citizens of Kazakhstan, a Russian citizen Viktor Balashov has recently faced interethnic problems there, having found himself in an entangled business scandal. As a result, he received almost five years in prison for “arbitrariness, which entailed grave consequences in the form of particularly large damage.” Balashov himself claims that the investigator told him that “the Russians in Kazakhstan do not breathe.”

“I never thought that when I reached the age of 50, I would face a real manifestation of Nazism … That my nationality could cause derogatory and degrading statements,” the Russian said in his last word.

Prior to his trip to Kazakhstan, Viktor Balashov worked as a manager of supermarket and hypermarket chains at X5 Retail Group. He ended up in jail in September 2021 as a result of a business scandal. In particular, a Russian, having started working for a workwear manufacturer Vostok-Service in Kazakhstan, found violations on the part of the company’s partner, Nursultan Shokanov.

After that, the parties exchanged claims, but local law enforcement officers only dealt with Balashov. Balashov’s mother believes that the defense was able to fully prove the fabrication of the criminal case, but points to Shokanov’s connections that may lead to Nazarbayev’s family.

Another criminal case related to the Russian question thundered over a year ago. Then the Kazakh human rights activist and Russophile Ermek Taychibekov gave an interview to Tsargrad, in which he accused the Kazakh authorities of infringing on the Russians, which ultimately resulted in seven years in a strict regime colony.

Russia’s position

The Russian Foreign Ministry does not often comment on the position of Russians and the Russian language in an ally country. So, the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, said nothing about this problem during his spring visit to Kazakhstan.

However, a number of resonant cases, apparently, prompted a reaction in the fall. In his article in the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Lavrov spoke about xenophobia in Kazakhstan towards Russian-speakers, but he considered it not the local authorities, but the West, that were responsible for this.

“Individual cases are largely the product of the use of special information methods from outside, aimed at cultivating local nationalism and discrediting cooperation with Russia,” Lavrov said.

But even such a rather vague statement of the Russian minister was followed by a rather violent reaction from Kazakhstan, in particular, from authoritative deputies.

“I am sincerely sorry that at the highest level from Russia there is such a reaction to individual manifestations of domestic nationalism, which – yes, in our country, as well as in many other countries of the world – sometimes happen. This reaction surprises and saddens a lot of Kazakhstanis, ”said, for example, the deputy of the Mazhilis, the eldest daughter of Nursultan Nazarbayev Dariga.

In her opinion, Lavrov’s article itself “proves that the sabotage work of foreign agents, if any,” has achieved its goal.

Deputy Perushev is also skeptical about the words of the Russian minister.

“We respect the leadership of friendly Russia and Lavrov. He answers reasonably and intelligently in negotiations. But in this case, the mention of xenophobia caused us a certain disappointment. Such words in relations with allies were at least incorrect, ”the Kazakh politician said.

Good quarrel or kind peace

Grozin is sure that Kazakhstan’s “controversial reaction” to Lavrov’s article demonstrates the fear of a significant part of the local elites that Russia will begin to press on the “Russian issue” and switch to some more brutal methods.

“I agree with the respected political scientist Marat Shibutov, who said that there are problems in Russian-Kazakh relations. Almost nothing is left of the trusting relations that were under Nazarbayev, the current relations of the top officials of the states are purely businesslike.

This is also due to the fact that Kazakhstan seeks not to turn into Ukraine, does not want to take any definite position and remain a kind of “neutral Switzerland”. But where is Switzerland and where is Kazakhstan? These are two big differences, as they say, “the source of Gazeta.Ru believes.

In this regard, Azat Peruashev recalled that any nation, including Kazakhstan, has its own national interests. At the same time, he means a civil, not an ethnic understanding of this term. He added that “a normal process of state building is underway in Kazakhstan.”

According to Grozin, the Kazakh elite does not want to be associated as a full-fledged and unambiguous ally of Russia in the current global geopolitical struggle. Both the first president of Kazakhstan and the second would like to have a certain distance from the Kremlin, so as not to make a geopolitical choice, the expert summed up.