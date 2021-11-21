Russians warned of a new fraud scheme

https://ria.ru/20211121/moshenniki-1760046128.html
Pensioners and families with children under attack: new fraud scheme revealed
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the Moscow region are faced with a new fraudulent scheme, in which they are required to pay income tax on benefits for children and pensioners. This was reported in the Main Directorate of Regional Security. Attackers are sending letters notifying them of the need to pay 13% of personal income tax before December 1 from summer payments of ten thousand rubles for preschool children and autumn payments to pensioners. Also, Russians are required to submit tax returns. “It is important to remember that in accordance with article 217 of the Tax Code, state payments, with the exception of sick leave, are not subject to income tax,” the security department warned. payment of taxes, and notifications come through the taxpayer’s personal account and “Russian Post”, and not SMS and e-mail.
