Russians warned of a new fraud scheme

https://ria.ru/20211121/moshenniki-1760046128.html

Pensioners and families with children under attack: new fraud scheme revealed

Russians were warned of a new fraud scheme – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

Pensioners and families with children under attack: new fraud scheme revealed

Residents of the Moscow region are faced with a new fraudulent scheme, in which they are required to pay income tax on benefits for children and pensioners. About this … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

2021-11-21T14: 44

2021-11-21T14: 44

2021-11-21T16: 54

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0:271:3078:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbcc7a36b291047527bef164ae5f003.jpg

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Residents of the Moscow region are faced with a new fraudulent scheme, in which they are required to pay income tax on benefits for children and pensioners. This was reported in the Main Directorate of Regional Security. Attackers are sending letters notifying them of the need to pay 13% of personal income tax before December 1 from summer payments of ten thousand rubles for preschool children and autumn payments to pensioners. Also, Russians are required to submit tax returns. “It is important to remember that in accordance with article 217 of the Tax Code, state payments, with the exception of sick leave, are not subject to income tax,” the security department warned. payment of taxes, and notifications come through the taxpayer’s personal account and “Russian Post”, and not SMS and e-mail.

https://ria.ru/20211121/moshenniki-1760012083.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/0d/1745699464_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd5dac9c499b8100c34ffba05a7c0895.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, Moscow region (Moscow region)