Saakashvili’s treatment in prison called senseless – Gazeta.Ru

The personal physician of ex-Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, Nikoloz Kipshidze, said that the politician should be treated in freedom, and not in prison conditions. This is reported by the newspaper “News“.

“It’s my personal opinion. Well, they’ll cure him, return him to prison, and there he will get sick again, and again he will have to return to the hospital. So the whole country will live in stress, ”said Kipshidze.

He added that Saakashvili has many problems, and taking medications does not mean that the ex-president will definitely recover. Kipshidze stressed that the politician’s rehabilitation should last for a long time.

Earlier it was reported that Saakashvili delivered on an ambulance to the Gori military hospital in the east of the country – where the politician will receive treatment after a long hunger strike. During the transportation, Saakashvili was accompanied by his personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze and doctors from the prison hospital, and the politician’s mother, Giuli Alasania, was also nearby.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. At home, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. Saakashvili calls himself a “political prisoner”, he went on a hunger strike almost immediately from the moment of his arrest. The politician’s doctors and lawyers consistently reported his deteriorating health. A week later, the ex-president was hospitalized in a prison hospital.