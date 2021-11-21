Salma Hayek dedicated a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The actress recalled how difficult it was to start a career in American cinema.

On November 20, Mexican actress Salma Hayek received a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the gala event she was honored by fans, as well as billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, daughter Valentine, director of “The Eternals” Chloe Zhao and actor Adam Sandler.

During the video broadcast of the event, the 55-year-old actress recalled how her career in Hollywood began. Initially, the Mexican star was not particularly favored in America.

“I remember the studio telling me many times, ‘Why don’t you go back to (Mexican, – Approx. ed.) telenovelas? You will never find a job here, ”Salma shared with her fans. “I said,“ Nobody needs me here. They want me to be in my country. ” But I stayed. I stayed”. “I want to say to everyone here now, to all my beloved fans, if you ask yourself what gave me the courage to stay, I’ll say it was you. Because while the studios didn’t know me here in Hollywood, all Latin audiences living in the United States knew who I was. They realized that I came here with dreams, just like them. “

Salma Hayek missed out on Trinity’s role in The Matrix for neglecting the gymAt the audition, the actress was unable to show the necessary physical form, and the cult role went to Kerry-Anne Moss.

Recall that Hayek’s career in America started with a small role in the 1993 film “My Crazy Life”. Then, in 1995, Robert Rodriguez’s Desperate and Cindy Crawford’s Fair Play were released. And only then the cult film From Dusk Till Dawn “shot”.

