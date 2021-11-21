Salma Hayek hit the cleavage at the film premiere

The celebrity appeared on the red carpet of the film House of Gucci in a chic and exclusive outfit.

Actress Salma Hayek admired the outfit at the premiere of the film Gucci House in NYC. Spectacular photos of the star appeared on social networks.

The 55-year-old celebrity appeared on the red carpet of the event in an exclusive Gucci dress, which consisted of a long-sleeved blue velvet top and a black long skirt with a slit and train. The collar and sleeves of the dress were embroidered with large crystals.

But everyone’s attention was drawn to the stunning cleavage of the actress.

Note that the accent on the chest was made by the leading actress in Home Gucci, Lady Gaga. She appeared at the event in a black velvet dress with an original bodice from Giorgio Armani Privé.

Recall that Ridley Scott’s tape tells about the dramatic events in the Gucci family. Lady Gaga got the role of the notorious socialite Patricia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was found guilty of his murder.

Hayek played her friend Patricia Pina.

