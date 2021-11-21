Salma Hayek received her star on the Walk of Fame

The name of the actress will forever remain in the history of Hollywood.





Legion-Media

Salma Hayek











The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a massive monument to prominent figures in the entertainment industry. At the moment, it occupies three blocks and consists of more than 2.5 thousand copper stars. Here you can see the names of actors, musicians, directors – even fictional characters – and many more. This Friday, the Alley was replenished with another star – this time with the name of the Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek. The opening ceremony was broadcast live.

Salma Hayek has been in the film industry for 33 years. At the beginning of her career, she starred in films and TV series at home, in Mexico, but soon moved to America. In 1993, Robert Rodriguez invited her to shoot his project “Desperate”. After the release of the film, Salma was noticed in Hollywood, and her career as an actress took off. To date, her track record includes more than 30 paintings. In 2002, Hayek was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Frida Kahlo in the film of the same name.

Salma Hayek excelled not only in the acting field, she also tried herself as a producer and director and even directed her own film “The Miracle of Maldonado”. This painting on a Christian theme did not become a hit, but was warmly received by critics and was awarded several awards and nominations. In addition, Salma is involved in charity work, advocates for women’s rights and fights against discrimination against migrants in the United States. She also does not forget about her main activity – in the near future, fans will be able to see their favorite actress on the big screen in the film “House of Gucci”.