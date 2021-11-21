Salma Hayek showed lush breasts with tattoos

Mexican-American actress, filmmaker and producer Salma Hayek showed off her chest tattoos.

She shared the corresponding photo on her Instagram page. So, a celebrity poses in a white outfit, in which she can clearly see the neckline. The temporary tattoos feature beautiful volumetric flowers. Salma has her hair down and has a smokey-ice makeup, on top of which she put on glasses for correcting vision.

“Makeup, hair and tattoos for Bliss. We go out on amazonprimevideo all over the world,” – said the star about the premiere of the film.

Video of the day

This is the fantasy drama Bliss, in which she and Owen Wilson starred. Today, February 5, the film will be released on Amazon Prime.

The plot follows a man named Greg who divorced his wife. His life changes dramatically after meeting his girlfriend Isabelle: he learns that all this time he lived in an illusion created by a computer. The film is directed and written by Mike Cahill.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Salma Hayek showed her figure in a revealing swimsuit. She posed in a black one-piece swimsuit, which favorably emphasized all the dignity of her body. Salma stood in the pool with her head slightly thrown back.