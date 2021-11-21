Scientists find unexpected “side” effect of cholesterol drug

Women who develop one of three cancers for the first time – breast cancer, melanoma, or rectal cancer – are less likely to die if they take statins (a medicine to lower cholesterol) against the background of this disease.

These are the preliminary results of a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. It was conducted from 2003 to 2013 in three groups of female patients in Australia, in total, almost 40 thousand people participated in it. The reduction in breast cancer mortality was more pronounced among those subjects who took lipophilic statins.

Scientists emphasize that the patients took statins precisely because of high cholesterol levels and according to a strict regimen prescribed by doctors, and they were diagnosed with cancer during the study. To obtain more complete data on the relationship between cholesterol medication and the likelihood of death in malignant tumors, scientists will continue to study, and if the current results are confirmed, they will consider statins as an adjunctive therapy to improve the prognosis in cancer survivors.

A similar study was conducted by the European Society of Cardiology, and the results were published in 2016. Then the scientists found that in patients with high cholesterol levels, the survival prognosis with statins was much better for four forms of cancer – lung, breast, prostate and rectal cancer. The study was carried out for 14 years, the number of subjects was more than a million people.