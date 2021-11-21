Second Day of Massive Anti-Antique Measures Protests in the Netherlands | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

In the Netherlands, on the night of Sunday, November 21, new riots broke out due to government measures to combat coronavirus. Police said on Twitter that seven people were detained in The Hague and five law enforcement officers were injured, one of them had to go to the hospital for help.

According to media reports, opponents of the restrictive measures set fire to bicycles and scooters, pelted police with stones and fired fireworks at them. The police were forced to use water cannons against the demonstrators.

On Saturday, two peaceful protests took place in Amsterdam and the city of Breda in the south of the Netherlands.

This is the second night of riots in the country. On Saturday night, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Rotterdam. Law enforcement officers reported the arrest of 51 people, about half of them are minors. One police officer was hospitalized and many received minor injuries.

After the riots in Rotterdam

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Abutaleb described the events in the port city as “an orgy of violence.” To “maintain public order”, city officials have banned assemblies in the rioting area.

Partial lockdown in the Netherlands

Due to the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection, the government of the Netherlands has introduced a partial lockdown. Bars, restaurants and supermarkets must close no later than 8 pm, other shops – as early as 6 pm. Most workers must go to remote work, residents are allowed to gather at home in groups of no more than four people. The rule of mandatory social distance of 1.5 meters between people has been reintroduced.

On November 19, the country announced a ban on New Year’s fireworks for the second year in a row so as not to burden rescue services during a pandemic. The government is also considering allowing only vaccinated and recovered people to enter bars and restaurants. But this approach has serious opposition in the country’s parliament.

According to the Internet portal Worldometers, 2,421,643 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection have been detected in the Netherlands since the beginning of the pandemic. From the pulmonary disease COVID-19 caused by it and its consequences, 18,955 residents of the country died. In a country with a population of about 17, 2 million people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the government of the Netherlands, more than 12.6 million people (73.42 percent). Almost 13.2 million people (76.63 percent) received at least one dose of the vaccine.

