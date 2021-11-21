Selena Gomez kissed Cara Delevingne at a basketball game









On Wednesday night, singer Selena Gomez and model Cara Delevingne appeared together at the New York Knicks basketball game in New York. Of course, the appearance of star beauties could not go unnoticed: during the game, the girls were shown Kiss Cam on the big screen, and they were not taken aback 😜

Basketball screens do more than just play data. There is also Kiss Cam and Dance Cam – these are such activities for the audience. If you were shown in Kiss Cam – you need to kiss, and if in Dance – dance.

When Kara saw that the Kiss Cam cameraman was filming her and Selena, she was a little embarrassed, and her friend, on the contrary, took and kissed the model! On the cheek 😏

Photos of the kiss (albeit a friendly innocent) immediately scattered across social networks. Internet users remembered that back in 2014 Kara and Selena had already been credited with a novel. True, it seems that the close relationship of the girls did not go beyond friendship.

But the publics on VKontakte have already shared the latest news, and shippers have become more active in the comments 🙂

