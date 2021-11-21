https://ria.ru/20211121/migranty-1760020850.html
Sobyanin announced a decrease in the number of migrants at construction sites in Moscow
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The number of migrants at construction sites in Moscow within the framework of the city order has more than halved, said the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin. “Even during the pandemic, we see a decrease in the migration flow on the one hand, on the other, the volume of housing construction in Moscow has almost doubled compared to the level of 2016. But at the same time, the construction projects have not been frozen, they are being actively pursued. The number of migrants at construction sites in Moscow, at least within the framework of the city order, has more than halved, “Sobyanin said on the Rossiya TV channel. 1 “. He called such indicators a good result.
